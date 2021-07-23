ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks heaped up further gain on Friday, swelling 0.21 per cent and deriving drive from investor exuberance for the shares of United Capital and those of energy and consumer goods firms notably Total, Oando, Ardova, Guinness, Unilever, Cadbury, Vitafoam and Dangote Sugar.

Also supporting gains was the sweeping effect of a string of positive earnings news of firms like Cutix, United Capital and Total.

Tier 1 lender, Zenith, announced an interim dividend plan Friday, the same day its board endorsed its half-year audited financial report, which is to be issued anytime from now once the central bank’s nod is in place. Zenith’s shares gained 0.81 per cent following the news.

Market breadth, a measure of investors’ sentiment in the market, was broadly positive, with 30 gainers emerging relative to 11 laggards.

The all-share index lifted 82.38 basis points to 38,667.90 points, while market capitalisation rose to N20.147 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 3.98 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Universal Insurance led gainers, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N0.22. Oando added 9.97 per cent to end trade at N3.97. Totalenergies advanced by 9.96 per cent to N203.20. Cutix rose to N4.81, notching up 9.82 per cent in the process. Guinness climbed up by 9.14 per cent to N31.65.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

UPL topped the losers’ chart, declining by 9.03 per cent to close at N1.41. Champion Breweries shed 8.89 per cent to end trade at N2.05.

Red Star Express fell to N3.20, losing 3.03 per cent. International Breweries slumped to N5.20, recording 2.80 per cent depreciation. NAHCO closed at N2.20, going down by 2.65 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

A total of 230.254 million shares valued at N2.311 billion were traded in 4,135 deals.

Fidelity Bank was the most active stock with 24.764 million of its shares worth N59.353 million traded in 138 deals.

Zenith Bank’s 24.295 million shares priced at N604.078 million exchanged hands in 321 transactions.

UCAP had 14.502 million shares valued at N102.607 million traded in 275 deals. UBA traded 10.991 million shares estimated at N85.294 million in 168 transactions. Sovereign Trust traded 10.391 million shares valued at N2.920 million in 22 deals.