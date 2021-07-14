ADVERTISEMENT

The naira gained marginally against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Wednesday, but maintained stability at the parallel market.

Data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange where forex is officially traded showed that the local unit closed at N411.22 per $1 at the official Nafex window.

This implies a N0.53 or 0.13 per cent from N411.75 rate it traded in the previous session on Tuesday.

The domestic currency staged an intraday low of N412.30 and oscillated to a high of N387.67 before closing at N411.22 as of the close of business on Wednesday.

The forex turnover soared by 84.24 per cent, with $213.99 million recorded at the end of the market session as against the $116.15 million posted in the previous session on Tuesday.

However, data posted on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos showed that the naira closed at N505.00 per $1 at the black market window, the same rate it has been trading since July 9.

The spread between the black market and the official rates stood at N93.78, this implies a margin of 18.60 per cent as of the close of business on Wednesday.