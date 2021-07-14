ADVERTISEMENT

The naira fell against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Tuesday, after it gained slightly in the previous session of the market segment on Monday.

The currency remained unchanged at the black market window for two consecutive sessions on a stretch.

Data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange where forex is officially traded showed that the local unit closed at N411.75 per $1 at the official window on Tuesday.

This represents a N0.25 or 0.10 per cent from N411.50 rate it exchanged hands with the greenback currency in the previous session on Monday.

The last time the currency closed at N411.75 on the dot was on Friday last week.

The touched an intraday low of N412.50 and oscillated to a high of N400.00 before closing at N411.75 as of the close of business on Tuesday.

The market session forex turnover dipped by 34.05 per cent, with $116.15 million recorded at the end of the market session as against the $176.13 million posted in the previous session on Monday.

However, the currency again maintained stability against the U.S dollar at the parallel market on Tuesday.

Data posted on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos showed that the naira closed at N505.00 per $1 at the black market window.

The spread between the black market and the official rates stood at N93.25, this translates to 18.50 per cent as of the close of business on Tuesday.