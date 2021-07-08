ADVERTISEMENT

The naira strengthened against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Thursday after maintaining stability in the previous session on Wednesday.

The currency remained unchanged at the parallel market segment for seven consecutive trading days.

Data posted on the Nafex window showed that the naira closed at N411.25 per $1 on Thursday, this implies a N0.2 or 0.05 per cent from N411.45 rate it exchanged hands with the greenback currency in the previous session on Wednesday.

The Naira touched an intraday low of N420.86 and a high of N400.00 before closing at N411.25 as of the close of business on Thursday.

The forex turnover decreased by 24.04 per cent, with $84.06 million recorded at the end of the market session as against the $110.67 million posted in the previous session on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, data posted on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos showed that the naira closed again at N503.00 per $1 at the black market window on Thursday, the same rate it has been trading since June 30, last month.

The spread between the black market and the Nafex rates is pegged at N91.75, this translates to 18.24 per cent as of the close of business on Thursday.