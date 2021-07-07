ADVERTISEMENT

The naira maintained stability against the U.S dollar at both the official and black markets segments on Wednesday, data gleaned from both markets sessions’ showed.

According to data posted on the Nafex window, the naira closed at N411.45 per $1 on Wednesday, the same rate it exchanged hands with the hard currency in the previous session on Tuesday.

The currency touched an intraday low of N420.86 and a high of N396.00 before closing at N411.45 as of the close of business on Wednesday.

This happens as forex supply skyrocketed exponentially by 136.22 per cent, with $110.67 million recorded at the end of the market session as against the $110.67 million posted in the previous session on Tuesday.

Also, data posted on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos showed that the naira closed again at N503.00 per $1 at the black market window on Wednesday, the same rate it has been trading since June 30, last month.

By implication, the disparity between the black market and the Nafex rates remained unchanged at N91.55, and also represents a spread of 18.20 per cent as of the close of business on Wednesday.