The naira fell against the U.S. dollar at the official market on Tuesday, after it clinched a slight gain in the previous session on Monday.

However, the local unit maintained stability again in the parallel market segment.

According to data posted on the Nafex window, the naira closed at N411.45 per $1 on Tuesday.

This implies a N0.32 or 0.10 per cent appreciation from the N411.13 rate it traded in the previous session on Monday.

The currency experienced an intraday low of N420.86 and a high of N387.67 before closing at N411.45 as of the close of business on Tuesday.

The forex turnover plummeted by 54.70 per cent, with $110.67 million recorded at the end of the market session as against the $71.55 million posted in the previous session on Monday.

However, data posted on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos, showed that the naira closed again at N503.00 per $1 at the black market window on Tuesday. That is the rate it has been trading since June 30.

The spread between the black market and the Nafex rates stood at N91.55, this represents a spread of 18.20 per cent as of the close of business on Tuesday.