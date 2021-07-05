ADVERTISEMENT

A couple of companies last week announced dividend plans as the second quarter wound down, meaning traders and investors are now waiting with bated breath for more disclosures and earnings release to take strategic positions in equity investment.

PREMIUM TIMES has assembled a number of stocks with fundamentals and other potential, adopting key analytical approaches to save you the hassle of randomly picking equities for investment.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. You may have to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

TRIPPLE GEE

Tripple Gee has laid out plans to pay a N0.07 per share dividend for full year 2021. The qualification date is August 23 and the payment day September 25.

LASACO ASSURANCE

Lasaco Assurance plans to reward shareholders with a dividend of N0.10 per share, following a more than double surge in profit for full year 2020. The qualification date is August 5, while payment is scheduled for the 30th of the same month.

FLOUR MILLS

Flour Mills is proposing a N1.65 per share dividend for full year 2021 after profit surged by twice as much as that of previous year. Investors wanting to enjoy the largesse must buy and keep the company’s shares till August 13. Payment is to be made on September 9.

LEARN AFRICA

Learn Africa has announced plan to pay shareholders N0.15 per share for full year 2021. The company reported an increase in its yearly profit from N79.992 million to N161.082 million. On October 22, dividend will be paid to investors who own the company’s shares by 10th August, being the qualification date.

SMARTS PRODUCTS

Smarts Products last week declared a proposal to pay a N0.10 per share dividend to stockholders whose names appear in the company’s register of members by July 16. Payment will be effected by August 25.