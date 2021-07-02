ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks snapped back from the modest setback of the previous session on Friday as the benchmark index was up by 0.83 per cent, supported by gains from heavyweight industrial and energy stocks including Dangote Cement and Seplat Energy.

Trading volume still remains muted and well below pre-pandemic levels, raising concerns over when the market will find sustainable liquidity.

A positive market breadth was recorded with 23 advancers emerging against 15 laggards. The all-share index climbed 313.45 basis points to 38,212.01, while market capitalisation rose N163 billion to N19.919 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 5.11 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Nascon led gainers, appreciating by 9.76 per cent to close at N15.75. Ikeja Hotel went up 9.59 per cent to N1.60. Berger rose to N9.20, notching up 9.52 per cent in the process. Academy added 9.38 per cent to end today’s trade at N0.35. Tripple G completed the top 5, climbing by 9.09 per cent to N0.84.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

UPL was the worst-performing stock, declining by 8.98 per cent to close at N1.52. Linkage Assurance shed 7.61 per cent to close at N0.85. FCMB fell to N3.10, losing 7.46 per cent. Lasaco slid to N1.48, recording 6.33 per cent depreciation. FTN Cocoa closed at N0.31, going down by 6.06 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

Altogether, 209.191 million shares estimated at N2.015 billion were traded in 3,240 deals.

Wema was the most active stock with 36.072 million units of its shares worth N24.645 million traded in 146 deals. Courteville traded 20.802 million shares priced at N4.286 million in 31 transactions. Fidelity had 19.111 million shares valued at N44.388 million traded in 111 deals. Access traded 18.361 million shares estimated at N157.052 million in 197 transactions. Zenith traded 17.913 million shares valued at N429.452 million in 293 deals.