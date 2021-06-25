ADVERTISEMENT

The naira maintained stability against the U.S dollar at both the official and black markets on Friday respectively.

Data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange where forex is officially traded showed that the naira closed at N411.67 at the Nafex window, the same rate it exchanged hands with greenback currency in the previous session on Thursday.

The domestic currency hit an intraday low of N412.56 and a high of N400.00 before closing at N411.67 on Friday.

This became effective as forex turnover plummeted slightly from what was recorded in the previous session on Thursday.

Similarly, the naira remained stable against the U.S. dollar at the parallel market, data posted on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos showed.

Data published showed that the local unit exchanged hands with the greenback currency again at N500.00 per $1 on the dot at the black market on Friday.

By this, the disparity (spread) between the parallel market and the Over-the-Counter rates also remained unchanged at N88.33. Translating to a margin of 17.70per cent as of the close of business on Friday.