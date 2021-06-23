ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks were 0.11 per cent weaker on Tuesday, culminating in a new year-to-date negative return of 6.12 per cent as sell pressure on a raft of bank equities weighed on performance.

Zenith, Access and Etranzact set the slide in motion as investors put huge volumes of their shares up for sale.

Stoking loss, the banking index dipped 0.75 per cent to 359.93 basis points.

Market breadth, which measures investor sentiment, was negative, with 23 laggards reported against 11 advancers.

The all-share index shrank 42.61 basis points to 37,804.46, while market capitalisation fell to N19.703 trillion.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

FTN Cocoa appreciated by 10 per cent to close at N0.33. Ikeja Hotel enlarged by 9.89 per cent to end trade at N1. Cornerstone went up by 9.80 per cent to N0.56. Linkage Assurance rose to N0.60, notching up 9.09 per cent in the process. Mutual Benefits completed the top 5, climbing by 5.26 per cent to N0.40.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Royal Exchange led losers, declining by 10 per cent to close at N0.63. Japaul shed 9.80 per cent to end trade at N0.46. UPL fell to N1.52, losing 9.52 per cent. Consolidated hallmark slumped to N0.58, recording 9.38 per cent depreciation. Etranzact closed at N2.06, going down by 8.44 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

In all, 208.356 million shares estimated at N1.602 billion were traded in 3,365 deals.

Zenith was the most active stock with 33.682 million of its shares worth N795.027 billion traded in 406 deals. Etranzact shares of 20.950 million units, priced at N43.158 million, exchanged hands in 1 transaction.

Fidelity had 13.680 million shares valued at N31.383 million traded in 102 deals. Royal Exchange-traded 13.117 million shares estimated at N8.278 million in 154 transactions. Japaul traded 13.002 million shares valued at N6.126 million in 51 deals.