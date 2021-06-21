ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks dipped 0.27 per cent on Monday following profit-taking efforts by investors, which set in motion a N54 billion loss.

The industrial index retreated by 1.15 per cent to 1,924.04 basis points, the biggest slide of the five sector indexes tracked by the bourse.

Nevertheless, a positive market breadth was reported as there were 18 advancers against 17 laggards.

The all-share index fell 103.61 basis points to close at 38,545.3, while market capitalisation closed lower at N20.089 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 4.28 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Meyer led gainers, appreciating by 8.77 per cent to close at N0.62. Champion Breweries went up by 6.06 per cent to N2.10. Julius Berger rose to N20, notching up 4.71 per cent in the process. Regal Insurance added 4 per cent to end trade at N0.52. Ikeja Hotel climbed up by 3.19 to N0.97.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Fidson declined by 9.80 per cent to close at N4.60. Lasaco shed 9.33 per cent to close at N1.36. FTN Cocoa fell to N0.30, losing 9.09 per cent. Mutual Benefits slumped to N0.41, recording 8.89 per cent depreciation. Cornerstone closed at N0.55, going down by 5.17 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

In all, 209.213 million shares estimated at N1.763 billion were traded in 3,390 deals.

Access transacted 22.720 million shares worth N193.989 million in 182 deals. Mansard had 16.701 million shares priced at N15.046 million exchange hands in 69 transactions. Zenith traded 16.145 million shares valued at N384.584 million in 305 deals. Mutual Benefits traded 14.685 million shares estimated at N6.036 million in 41 transactions. Chams traded 13.478 million shares valued at N2.703 million in 30 deals.