ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Saturday, said the Nigerian government is committed to the development of entrepreneurship and made-in-Nigeria products.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a five-day exhibition of made-in-Nigeria products and live performance of cultural troupes on Saturday in Abuja, the minister said the Nigerian government would continue to develop initiatives to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) thrive.

Mr Mohammed argued that the growth of SMEs will encourage economic development.

“The products exhibited here in the past five days are 100% made-in-Nigeria and by our micro, small and medium scale enterprises. They depict the ingenuity and industry of our indigenous entrepreneurs,” the minister said.

“It is as a result of this ingenuity that the Buhari administration has continued to diversify the economy as well as encourage and boost SME activities in the country as a driver of the economy.”

Mr Mohammed explained that the ceremony provided young Nigerians the opportunity to showcase the country’s rich cultural heritage and tourism potentials.

The minister also commended the inter-ministerial ownership sub-committee for collaborating with the private sector to promote local content in Nigeria.

“The event has also featured various paper presentations on key issues that affect Made-in-Nigeria products in the areas of production, branding and financing,” the minister said.

“Other areas looked at in the presentations include agriculture, SME development and challenges, infrastructural development for regional integration, Nigeria’s economy beyond the COVID-19 pandemic, women in economic development as well as commerce and industry, amongst others.”