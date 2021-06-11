ADVERTISEMENT

Active users of telecommunications services in the country decreased by 5.96 per cent in the first quarter of the year 2021, the National Bureau of Statistics has said.

The Bureau disclosed this in its “Telecoms Data: Active Voice and Internet per State, Porting and Tariff Information Q1 2021” published Thursday.

The report said telecoms data for the first quarter showed that a total of 192,413,613 subscribers were active on voice as against 204,601,313 in Q4 2020.

“This represented a -5.96% decrease in voice subscriptions QoQ,” it said.

Similarly, a total of 144,949,194 subscribers were active on the internet as against 154,301,195 in Q4 2020.

“This represented a -6.06% decrease in internet subscriptions QoQ,” the report said.

The report said Lagos State had the highest number of subscribers in terms of active voice per State in Q1 2021 and is closely followed by Ogun and Kano states respectively, while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States have the least number of subscribers.

In terms of active internet per state in Q1 2021, it said Lagos State had the highest number of subscribers, closely followed by Ogun and Kano States respectively, while Bayelsa and Ebonyi States had the least number of subscribers.

The telecoms company, MTN, had the highest share of subscriptions.

It was closely followed by GLO, AIRTEL, and EMTs respectively.