TalentMatch, a Nigerian financial technology company, on Thursday announced that it has launched a “PayDay” product system after raising a $100,000 investment fund to bridge the gap between talent and opportunities in Africa.

This was disclosed by Chidi Nwaogu, TalentMarch’s co-founder in a statement shared with PREMIUM TIMES.

According to the statement, Favour Ori, TalentMarch founder and his team, said PayDay is the fastest and most efficient way for technology talents throughout Africa to receive payments from their global clients within minutes via their phones or computers.

“TalentMatch has raised over $100K in funding; $50K+ in pre-seed funding led by Microtraction, and $50K from angel investors,” the statement reads.

TalentMatch, which will be joining a Canadian accelerator and will be setting up its headquarters there, is still seeking to raise a seed round of $1M in the following months.

Mr Nwaogu said; “PayDay is a product by TalentMatch, with team members including Dr Rex Idaminabo (co-founder), Chidi Nwaogu (co-founder), and many other competent African talents. Together, they are working to facilitate cross-border payments in Africa.”

“You can join PayDay’s increasing waitlist to be notified when the product goes live,” he added.

“Nigeria’s Fintech sample space”

Nigeria’s financial technology space in the past five years has become quite a competitive subsector in the country’s economy with the emergence of about 250 companies in the system.

Financial technology aims at delivering financial services to consumers using the internet, apps, mobile phones and other technological devices.

One of the merits of fintech is its capacity to enhance and achieve financial inclusion seamlessly and globally.