Nigerian shares rebounded on Tuesday, reversing the previous session’s loss as equities strengthened by 0.50 per cent or N102 billion in a comeback led by a couple of blue-chip stocks.

High demand for the shares of Okomu Oil, Dangote Cement and Flour Mills helped the market close on an upbeat note.

The industrial index expanded 1.07 per cent, the highest rate of appreciation among the five sectorial indexes tracked by the exchange, aiding gains.

A negative market breadth was posted as 15 losers emerged against 17 losers, while the rest 77 stocks that partook in Tuesday trade reported no price movement.

The benchmark index was up 195.30 basis points at 38,881.70. Market capitalisation rose to N20.226 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 3.45 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Okomu Oil led gainers, appreciating by 10 per cent N106.15. Learn Africa climbed up by 9 per cent to N1.09. Champion Breweries added up 4.71 per cent to end trade at N2. Unilever advanced by 3.86 per cent to N12.10. Cornerstone rose to N0.58, notching up 3.57 per cent in the process.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

CWG topped the losers’ chart, declining by 9.42 per cent to close at N1.25. Regal Insurance shed 8.16 per cent to end trade at N0.45. Veritas Kapital fell to N0.24, losing 7.69 per cent.

FTN Cocoa slumped to N0.36, recording 7.69 per cent depreciation. Caverton closed at N1.80, going down by 5.26 per cent.

TOP 5 TRADES

Altogether, 218.515 million shares valued at N1.590 billion were traded in 3,630 deals.

Caverton was the most active stock with 35.816 million of its shares worth N7.251 million traded in 57 deals. Fidelity transacted 26.626 million shares priced at N60.165 million in 140 trades.

Zenith had 15.251 million shares valued at N349.318 million traded in 268 deals.

Mansard’s 13.868 million shares of N11.951 million exchanged hands in 116 transactions. Veritas Kapital traded 12.823 million shares valued at N3.358 million in 68 deals.