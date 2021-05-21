ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks shed 0.01 per cent on Friday, taking this week’s retreat to N604 billion as construction giant Julius Berger and GTB, Nigeria’s most capitalised lender, set the loss in motion.

Trade volume is yet to regain its pre-pandemic levels and has seen notable pressure also this week as investors take a risk-off approach to equity investment ahead of the central bank’s rate decision due on Tuesday.

The oil and gas index fell most of the five sectorial performers tracked by the bourse as it slid 0.26 per cent to 306.58 basis points, aiding loss.

Market breadth closed flat as there were 16 gainers against 16 losers.

The all-share index ease 4.06 points to 38,324.07, while market capitalisation dipped to N19.975 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 4.83per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Prestige led gainers, growing by 8.16 per cent to close at N0.53. Wapic gained 8 per cent to close at N0.54. NPF Microfinance Bank rose by 7.23 per cent to N1.78. Sterling leapt to N1.67, notching up 7.05 per cent in the process. UACN Property completed the top 5, climbing up by 5.06 per cent to N0.83.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

C&I Leasing topped the losers’ table, declining by 9.78 per cent to close at N4.06. Chams shrank by 9.09 per cent to end the day at N0.20. Julius Berger fell to N19.10, losing 9.09 per cent. Royal Exchange dipped to N0.62, recording 8.82 per cent loss. ABC Transport closed at N0.41, going down by 6.82 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

Altogether, 174.304 million shares worth N1.953 billion were traded today in 2,581 deals.

Chams was the most preferred stocks as 36.899 million units of its stocks worth N7.399 million traded in 29 deals. UACN shares of 25.008 million units priced at N264.990 million exchanged hands in 75 transactions. BUA Cement had 10.259 million shares valued at N761.453 million traded in 26 deals. Mutual Benefits traded 8.726 million shares estimated at N3.747 million in 38 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 8.707 million shares valued at N62.668 million in 105 deals.