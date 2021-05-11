The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, has inaugurated an 11-member committee to investigate the activities of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

President Muhammadu Buhari had on May 6 approved Mr Amaechi’s request to raise an Administrative Panel of Inquiry to investigate the Management of the NPA.

Mr Amaechi, while inaugurating the committee on Monday in Abuja, charged the members to be diligent and ensure they do a thorough job.

The committee’s terms of reference, he said, include examining and investigating the administrative policies and strategies adopted by NPA’s Managing Director, Hadiza Usman, and confirm compliance with extant laws and rules from 2016 till date.

”Examine and investigate issues leading to the termination of other contracts of NPA and confirm compliance with the terms of the respective contracts, court ruling and presidential directives.

“Examine and investigate compliance with communication channel, as obtained in the public service.

“Examine and investigate the procurement of contracts from 2016 to date.

“Come up with suggestions and advice that would strengthen the operations of NPA and forestall such occurrences in future.

“And any other matter that may be necessary in the course of the assignment,” the minister said.

According to Mr Amaechi, the investigation is part of the mandate of the ministry to oversee activities of its various parastatal and agencies.

“This is in the discharge of our responsibility as a ministry and I don’t see why anybody is complaining.

“What is wrong in looking at what is happening in NPA? I don’t see what is wrong in that. As the Minister of Transportation for four years, I hardly know what is happening and I want to know now.

“The president agrees with me that it’s my responsibility as minister to find out what is going on.

“It worries me that people are saying we should not ask questions. Nobody has been indicted.

“It is just, can we know what is going on in NPA? That’s the question.

“If everything is right, why do we have to bother at the end of the day?

“When you have completed your assignment, we will be glad to pass on the report to the President, but don’t forget your assignment will include activities of procurement and its processes from 2016 till date.

“And that is why you do not have a time limit. So, it will take you some time. You are not auditing, but to find out the processes.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Please be diligent, invite anybody you want to invite, including the minister, if there are infractions you need me to clarify,” he said.

According to Mr Amaechi, the NPA is an agency that manages maritime trading activities in Nigeria and should be able to get in a lot of resources for the government to run the country.

He thanked the committee for accepting to serve and also appreciated the Minister of State for Transport, Gbemisola Saraki, for her diligence on the matter.

The minister then reiterated that the public should allow the ministry do its job.

“Let us reduce the shouting and allow the committee to do their job. Then, we will come out with a report, which we will avail to the public after it is being passed to the President,” he said.

Similarly, the minister of state, describing public reactions as surprising, said the investigation of the NPA was within the purview of the ministry.

“This is why the ministry supervises and part of that role is looking, asking questions and ensuring that things are done in due process.

“For the panel, there is so much noise, so it’s best you block your ears, keep your head down and do what is in the interest of the entire country,” Ms Saraki said.

Responding, the Chairman of the committee, Suleiman Auwalu, Director of Maritime Services of the ministry, pledged the commitment of other members to diligently carry out the duties assigned to them.

Mr Auwalu said: “I assure you that we are going to work; we are going to be honest and fair in the discharge of this responsibility.

”At the end of the day, we want to turn up a report that will be true and it will be in the interest of the country.

“So, we are seeking for God’s guidance for us to do the right thing at the right time.”

Mr Buhari had also approved Mr Amaechi’s request that Ms Usman stepped aside for the period of the investigation, while directing Mohammed Koko to serve as the acting head of the authority.

(NAN)