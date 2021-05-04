ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks retreated Tuesday, shedding 0.08 per cent as investors dumped shares, particularly those of WAPCO, Zenith and MTN for sale.

The insurance index was worst hit by the drawback of the five sectorial indices tracked by the exchange, going down by 1.27 per cent.

Market breadth was nevertheless positive as 24 gainers emerged against 17 losers.

The all-share index inched down by 36.64 points to 39,801.78, while market capitalisation dipped to N20.830 trillion.

The index has lost 1.16 per cent so far this year.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Lasaco led the gainers, appreciating by 9.86 per cent to close at N1.56. Neimeth went up by 9.83 per cent to N1.90. International Breweries rose to N5.70, notching up 9.62 per cent in the process. Courteville added 8.70 per cent to end the trade at N0.25. Royal Exchange completed the top 5, climbing by 7.55 per cent to N0.57.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Linkage Assurance was the worst-performing stock, declining by 37.65 per cent to close at N0.53. WAPCO slumped to N20.05, recording 9.43 per cent depreciation. Regal Insurance shed 9.09 per cent to close at N0.30. Consolidated Hallmark fell to N0.36, losing 7.69 per cent. Sterling Bank closed at N1.48, going down by 7.50 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

In all, 426.508 million shares estimated at N4.654 billion were traded in 5,616 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock with 79.603 million units of its stocks worth N574.498 million traded in 484 deals. Access Bank had 64.847 million units of its shares priced at N479.038 million exchange hands in 550 transactions.

Zenith traded 58.004 million shares estimated at N1.282 billion in 527 transactions. WAPCO had 28.674 million shares valued at N627.916 million traded in 161 deals. FCMB traded 25.725 million shares valued at N74.689 million in 166 deals.