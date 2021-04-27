ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks halted a seven-session streak of gains Tuesday, almost entirely relinquishing the grounds gained at the previous trading session as negative sentiments towards bank stocks weighed the benchmark index down by 0.03 per cent.

The banking index contracted by 0.60 per cent, the only decliner of the five sectorial indices tracked by the Nigerian Exchange Limited, with big banks like GTB, Access and Zenith contributing the most to the decline.

A positive market breadth was reported as there were 23 gainers against 16 losers at the end of trade.

The all-share index slid 13.04 points, closing at 39,305.48, while market capitalisation closed lower at N20.570 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 2.4 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Prestige led gainers, appreciating by 9.52 per cent to close at N0.46. Wema went up by 8.77 per cent to N0.62. Royal Exchange rose to N0.42, notching up 7.69 per cent in the process. Champion added 7.46 per cent to end today’s trade at N2.16. Regal Insurance completed the top 5, climbing by 7.41 per cent to N0.29.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Consolidated Hallmark led losers, declining by 9.09 per cent to close at N0.30. UPL shed 8.59 per cent to close at N1.17. Chams fell to N0.21, losing 4.55 per cent. Honeywell slumped to N1.29, recording 4.44 per cent depreciation. Sterling Bank closed at N1.53, going down by 4.38 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

A total of 252.571 million shares estimated at N1.773 billion were in 3,474 deals.

Access was the most active stock, with 57.179 million units worth N410.10 million traded in 180 deals. Transcorp shares of 30.818 million units priced at N27.525 million exchanged hands in 177 transactions. Fidelity had 29.432 million shares valued at N66.795 million traded in 233 deals. GTB traded 15.891 million shares estimated at N496.428 million in 241 transactions. Zenith traded 14.778 million shares valued at N327.988 million in 362 deals.