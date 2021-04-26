ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks advanced marginally further on Monday, rising by 0.04 per cent as blue chips like Transcorp, Nigerian Breweries and GTB steered gains.

Trade has now recorded seven straight sessions of gain even though the cumulative appreciation over that period seems rather little, considering the enormity of the loss reported so far this year. The benchmark index is down 2.36 per cent year to date.

The insurance index climbed the most of the five sectorial indices tracked by the exchange, lifting 2.22 per cent to 198.42 points

The all-share index expanded 16.70 points to 39,318.52, while market capitalisation closed at N20.577 trillion.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Transcorp led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N0.88. Linkage Assurance went up by 10 per cent to N0.88.

Cornerstone rose to N0.57, notching up 9.72 per cent in the process. Fidson added 4.80 per cent to end today’s trade at N9.09. Unity Bank completed the top 5, climbing by 8.47 per cent to N0.64.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Conoil was the worst performing stock, declining by 9.33 per cent to close at N17. Ikeja Hotel shed 9.09 to close at N1. Sovereign Trust fell to N0.23, losing 8 per cent. NAHCO slumped to N2.10, recording 6.67 per cent depreciation. GSK closed at N6.10, going down by 6.15 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

Altogether, 329.739 million shares estimated at N2.059 billion were traded in 4,308 deals.

Transcorp was the most active stock with 92.541 million units of its shares worth N81.284 million traded in 196 deals. FBN Holdings shares of 23.893 million units priced at N177.332 million exchanged hands in 163 transactions.

Mansard had 20.048 million shares valued at N18.355 million traded in 90 deals. Access traded 17.118 million shares estimated at N128.959 million in 246 transactions. GTB traded 16.441 million shares valued at N513.549 million in 312 deals.