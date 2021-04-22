ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has announced the appointment of four new General Managers (GM) and eight Assistant General Managers(AGM).

A statement by Ibrahim Nasiru, NPA spokesman, said the appointment was to motivate its workforce and build a formidable succession plan in line with the federal character principle.

“The newly appointed General Managers are: Olaseni Alakija, who becomes General Manager, Corporate & Strategic Communications.

“Others are Mrs Patricia Aboh, General Manager Servicom; Mr Sylvester Nwankwo, General Manager, MD’s Office and (Mrs) Anthonia Ohagwa, General Manager, ICT.

“The newly appointed Assistant General Managers are Naphtali Pella, Audit (Finance & Investment); Adesina Salau, Land & Estate, Zainab Dantiye(Mrs), Administration, and Nansel Zhimwan, Corporate & Strategic Communications.

“Other Assistant General Managers include Benjamin Oluyori; , Enterprise & Risk Management, Ruth Boyo (Mrs), Investments, Mr Mukhtar Isah, Civil, and Felix Adekunle, ICT (Network & Communications).

“With these appointments, the Authority has a total number of 21 GMs and 60 AGMs,” he said.

Speaking while congratulating the new appointees, the NPA management charged them to justify the confidence reposed on them by discharging their duties responsibly.

He noted that the appointments take immediate effect.

(NAN)