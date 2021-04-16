ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), has urged exporters in Edo/Delta region to use the Koko port for the exportation of their goods.

NEPC’s Head, Trade Promotion Adviser, Benin Office, Macpherson Fred-Ileogben, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Friday.

Mr Fred-Ileogben said that using the port for export would reduce their stress, and resources they spend rather than the Lagos port, which he noted, was already congested.

“We are promoting the use of other ports, specifically the ports in the Edo/Delta region – Koko port and ANES- Edo Dry Port.

“The Koko port is functional and less than an hour drive from the heart of Benin.

“Large vessels come into the port to load export products but not much is known about the port.

“We are sensitising our exporters in this region to use the Koko port for exportation rather than going to Lagos which is congested and where they could incur demurrage.’’

Mr Fred-Ileogben, however, said some companies in Edo were already using the port to export ceramic tiles, glasses, palm oil and palm kernel.

(NAN)