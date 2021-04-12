ADVERTISEMENT

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, parent company of the Ecobank Group, has announcer the appointment of Akin Dada as Group Executive, Corporate and Investment Bank.

Mr Dada joined Ecobank in 2017 as the Executive Director for Corporate Bank in Nigeria, and prior to his new appointment was Group Head, Corporate Banking for the Ecobank Group.

Mr Dada has over 30 years of banking experience in client coverage, strategic transaction initiation and advisory dialogues across various client segments, including public sector, telecoms, FMCG and oil and gas.

Prior to joining Ecobank, Mr Dada was the Managing Director for Citigroup Cameroon. He worked for Citigroup for 26 years in Corporate & Investment Banking as Senior Transactor, Senior Relationship Banker and Business Development Manager.

While at Citi, he handled a wide array of transactions in Loan Syndications, Project Finance, Corporate Finance and Advisory. Mr Dada also worked briefly with Access Bank Nigeria Plc as Group Head, Oil & Gas.

Ade Ayeyemi, Ecobank Group CEO said: “Akin’s valuable and varied experience over many years in corporate banking as well as his broader knowledge of banking, credit and risk management position him appropriately to lead our Corporate and Investment Bank.

There are huge opportunities for the Ecobank Group with the implementation of the AfCFTA, which heralds burgeoning demand for trade finance, advisory services and cross-border payments.”

Mr Dada has an MBA from the University of Warwick, UK, and a degree in Political Science from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria.

He succeeds Amin Manekia, who retired from the Group in 2020.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated is the parent company of the Ecobank Group, the leading independent pan-African banking group.

The Ecobank Group employs over 14,000 people and serves about 24 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries.

The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The Group offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth and asset management.

ETI is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan.