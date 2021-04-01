ADVERTISEMENT

The UK government through its UK-Nigeria Tech Hub has launched an open-source business intelligence platform aimed at providing transparent and reliable data about the Nigerian tech sector.

The UK High Commission in Nigeria announced this Thursday through a statement by Ndidiamaka Eze, Press & Public Affairs Officer at the British Deputy High Commission in Lagos.

The UK-Nigeria Tech Hub is an initiative of the UK Government Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport established with the aim to support Nigeria’s Tech- ecosystem by promoting high-end digital skills and fostering partnerships between the UK and the Nigeria Tech-ecosystem.

The business intelligence platform which can be accessed here will allow users access to a comprehensive database of startups, tech hubs, and investors operating in Nigeria and access to a live investment tracker showcasing all deals happening in the country.

It will also allow users to crowdsource new entities/players in the Nigerian tech ecosystem.

People with profiles on the platform will also be able to update and edit their profiles as it pertains to their startups, companies, etc, and gather digestible information on an interactive, real-time data visualisation dashboard.

Funded by the UK Government’s Africa Technology and Innovation Partnership (ATIP) programme, the business intelligence platform aims at reducing the informational barriers to entry for companies, investors, and researchers interested in doing business in the country.

Nigeria remains a leader across Sub-Saharan Africa for vibrancy and volumes when it comes to the tech landscape and there is an increasing need to provide reliable and legible points of reference.

The new business intelligence platform draws directly on data from Briter Bridges and leverages the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub brand and network to maximise inclusion and access to information about the state of tech in the country.

As part of this commitment, The UK-Nigeria Tech Hub and Briter Bridges (delivery partners for this platform) will be joining forces and leveraging their dual positioning as local-based, globally-focused organisations to bring the ecosystem together via initiatives, research content, and unlocking future funding opportunities.

Speaking on the Launch, the British Deputy High Commissioner- Ben Llewellyn-Jones said: “The launch of this open-source business intelligence platform will enhance access to valuable information and data necessary for fostering partnership across the UK and the Nigerian tech ecosystems. This is a testament to the role the UK Government can play in supporting the tech ecosystem in Nigeria.”

Speaking on the importance of the platform and the UK’s support, Leanne Jones, Team Lead, West Africa Research and Innovation said: “We are glad that the UK Government’s Africa Technology and Innovation Partnership (ATIP) programme can support the development of this open-source Business Intelligence Platform for the Nigerian technology sector. Access to this kind of information by all industry players will go a long way in addressing information gaps, identifying opportunities for collaboration and increasing access to funding.”

The Interim- Country Director of the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub-Lamide Johnson stated: “We are excited to have partnered with Briter Bridges to co-develop and launch the Open-Source Business Intelligence Platform, aimed at the providing tech- stakeholders across the board easy access to information required to promote high-end digital tech opportunities.”