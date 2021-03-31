ADVERTISEMENT

Tech giant, Apple Inc. is expanding its ‘Independent Repair Provider’ (IRP) programme to more than 200 countries.

Nearly every country where Apple sells its products will be covered under the IRP.

The programme offers repair providers access to genuine parts, tools, repair manuals and diagnostics for out-of-warranty repairs.

Apple launched the programme originally in 2019 and expanded it to Europe and Canada last year.

There are now more than 1,500 IRP locations serving customers across the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

“Being a part of the Independent Repair Provider programme has been a huge benefit to my business, employees and customers,’’ said Scott Baker, owner of Mister Mac in Wimberley, Texas.

“Since joining, we have received great support from Apple, and we are able to deliver that same level of service to our customers.

“It has even brought genuine excitement to our town.

“Apple says there is no cost to join its IRP programme.

“To qualify, repair providers will need to commit to having an Apple-certified technician to perform the repairs.’’

Qualified repair providers can purchase genuine Apple parts and tools at the same price as AASPs and receive free access to training, repair manuals and diagnostics.

Beginning later this week, Apple would expand the programme to countries like Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Brazil, Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Cook Islands, Fiji, Guam, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Laos, Macao, Malaysia and Maldives.

Others are Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Philippines, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, Tonga, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Vanuatu and Vietnam.

Apple would expand the programme to other countries and regions later this year. (dpa/NAN)