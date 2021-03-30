ADVERTISEMENT

Naira gained slightly against the U.S dollar at the I&E window of the foreign exchange market on Tuesday, data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange where forex is officially traded showed.

However, the domestic currency depreciated at the black market.

Naira closed at N409.00 at the trading session of the I&E window, this represents N0.13 or 0.03 per cent increase from N409.13, the rate at which it closed at the previous session on Monday.

It experienced an intraday high of N400.00 and a low of N411.00, before closing at N409.00 on Tuesday.

This became evident as turnover increased by 55.42 per cent, with $47.93 million recorded as against the $30.84million posted on Monday.

Slight depreciation

However, naira fell slightly at the unofficial market on Tuesday, data posted on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos showed.

According to data posted, the local unit closed at N486.00 on the black market on Tuesday, this implies a N1.00 or 0.21 per cent devaluation from N485.00 the rate it exchanged hands with the greenback in the previous session on Monday.

By implication, the spread between the unofficial market and the I&E window exchange rate is pegged at N77.00, which translates to a gap of 15.84 per cent.