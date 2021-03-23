ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s naira gained slightly against the U.S. dollar at the I&E window of the foreign exchange market on Tuesday, data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange where forex is officially traded showed.

However, the currency rate remained unchanged on the black market.

Naira closed at N409.80 at the trading session of the I&E window, Monday. This represents N0.33 or 0.08 per cent depreciation from N410.13 the rate at which it closed at the previous session on Monday.

The appreciation occured as the naira saw an intraday high of N393.00 and a low of N412.00, before closing at N409.80 on Tuesday.

The slight gain witnessed by the domestic currency became evident as turnover rose by 27.94 per cent, with $33.11 million recorded as against the $25.88 million posted on Monday.

However, the local unit remained stable at the unofficial market, data posted on abokiFX.com, a website that collates parallel market rates in Lagos showed.

According to the data posted, the currency closed at N486.00 on Tuesday.The same rate it exchanged with the greenback in the previous session on Monday.

This leaves the spread between the unofficial market and the I&E window exchange rate at N76.12, which translates to a gap of 15.66 per cent.

The Nigerian government has given conflicting signals on its official rate with the finance minister saying the government had adopted the I&E window rate while the Central Bank has appeared to deny.

“The government will start to use the flexible rate, that has until now applied to investors and exporters, for government transactions too,” Zainab Ahmed, Finance Minister, said Monday while briefing journalists in Abuja.

She said “Within the government and the central bank, there is only one official rate and that’s the NAFEX rate.”