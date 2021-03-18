ADVERTISEMENT

The Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Rabiu Yadudu, has been appointed member of the World Governing Council of the Airports Council International (ACI).

Mr Yadudu was appointed alongside Emanuel Chavez of Aeroportos de Mozambique and Dewananda Chellen of Airports of Mauritius Co. Ltd. Alongside Mr Yadudu, both men were appointed as representatives of Africa on the Board.

A statement by FAAN on Thursday said the appointment takes immediate effect.

Profile

Mr Yadudu had his primary education in Kano and proceeded to Federal Government College Ikot Ekpene for his secondary education.

He moved on to Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, where he studied and became a licensed aircraft maintenance engineer in 1993.

He then proceeded to Delta Aeronautics, Fort Worth, Texas, USA , to obtain his Commercial/ Multi-engine Pilot License.

In June 2001, he qualified as Captain on B747 from the PAN AM International Flight Academy, Miami, Florida. then proceeded to Bombardier Aerospace Training Centre, Dallas TX USA where he graduated in 2007.

Until his appointment as Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of the FAAN, he was the Director of Airport Operations of the Authority.