Nigerian stocks fell further on Wednesday, shedding 0.04 per cent as investors took a risk-off posture towards bank stocks led by GTB, FBN Holdings and Fidelity Bank as well as mattress maker, Vitafoam, spurring the second straight loss in three days.

The insurance index took the heaviest bashing of the five sectorial indices, depreciating by 1.03 per cent to 197.15 points.

Thirteen gainers were recorded compared to 12 losers, causing the market to close with a positive breadth

The all-share index edged lower by 14.68 points to close at 38,706.13 points. Market capitalisation eased to N20.251 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 3.89 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Wapic led gainers, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N0.55. SFSREIT grew by 9.94 per cent to end today’s trade at N68.60. Oando went up by 9.67 per cent to N3.29. Unity Bank rose to N0.72, notching up 9.09 per cent in the process. Livestock Feeds completed the top 5, trading up 2.63 per cent to N1.95.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

NCR topped the losers’ chart, declining by 9.71 per cent to close at N2.79. Neimeth shed 9.09 per cent to end today’s trade at N1.90. Vitafoam fell to N7.35, losing 5.16 per cent in the process. Mansard slumped to N0.94, recording 5.09 per cent depreciation. NEM closed at N2.09, going down by 4.57 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

In all, 177.396 million shares estimated at N2.677 billion were traded today in 4,103 deals, with liquidity dropping by 20 per cent.

GTB was the most active stock with 34.196 million of its stocks worth N957.797 million traded in 513 deals. 28.449 million units of Zenith shares priced at N572.060 million exchanged hands in 766 transactions.

UBA had 17.680 million shares valued at N122.109 million traded in 218 deals. Transcorp traded 17.641 million shares estimated at N14.277 million in 95 transactions. Access traded 10.531 million shares valued at N82.021 million in 181 deals.