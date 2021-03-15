ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian stock market posted gains last Monday and Wednesday while the remaining sessions ended in loss, with the development and other market trends and corporate actions shaping Premium Times Stocks to Watch.

We have put together number of stocks you should look out for this week on the premise of how the market fared last week and some fundamental factors.

Premium Times Stocks to Watch collates equities with a potential for good return on investment.

An investor may randomly assemble a range of stocks for investment purposes. But we have done ours by adopting rigorous analytical approaches to save you that hassle.

This is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. You may have to involve your financial advisor before taking investment decisions.

ARDOVA PLC

Ardova tops our list by virtue of its declaration of N0.19 per share dividend for financial year 2020. Investors willing to benefit from the largesse have to own the company’s shares by March 25 while payment is slated for April 13.

Ardova’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) is N1.42 while its Price to Earnings (PE) ratio is 10.48.

The company’s board has put forward a dividend payout of N1.50 per share for shareholders’ endorsement at the forthcoming annual general meeting.

LASACO ASSURANCE PLC

Lasaco features on our list based on its impressive 2020 earnings report that saw gross premium jump 17.1 per cent to N10.938 billion and profit after tax by 147.1 per cent to N780.161 million.

The underwriter’s EPS is N0.43, while its PE ratio is 3.05.

ACCESS BANK PLC

Access Bank makes our list for currently trading well below its intrinsic value. It trades at N7.80 per share, has a Price-to-Earnings (PE) ratio of 2.53 and Earnings-Per-Share (EPS) of N3.08.

Investors will be looking to the earnings release of the lender on Friday which, if positive, could drive the share price of the stock higher thereafter.

MUTUAL BENEFITS ASSURANCE PLC

Mutual Benefits appears on our list on the basis of trading lower than its real value. It is quoted at N0.39 per share, has a PE ratio of 1 and an EPS of N0.39.

COURTEVILLE BUSINESS SOLUTIONS PLC

Courteville features on our list on account of trading at its lowest price in the last 52 weeks. It currently trades at N0.20 per share, has an EPS of N0.05 and a PE ratio of 4.43.