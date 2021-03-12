ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks retreated 0.60 per cent on Thursday as investor confidence waned and the size of shares sold outweighed those bought.

Building material giant Dangote Cement, Zenith and United Capital accounted most for the loss.

The industrial goods index was worst affected by the slide, going down 1.70 per cent to 1,923.83 points.

Market breadth was positive as 23 gainers emerged against 12 losers.

The all-share index was down by 234.08 points to 38,697.17 points, while market capitalisation slipped to N20.247 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 3.91 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

SMURFIT Feed led gainers, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N0.22. International Breweries climbed up by 9.89 per cent to N5. Champion Breweries added 9.09 per cent to end close at N2.40. Royal Exchange advanced by 8.33 per cent to N0.26. Livestock rose to N1.83, notching up 7.69 per cent in the process.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

African Alliance Insurance topped the losers’ chart, declining by 8.33 per cent to close at N0.22. Mutual Benefits shed 7.14 per cent to end today’s trade at N0.39. Sovereign Trust Insurance fell to N0.26, losing 7.14 per cent. UPL slumped to N1.16, recording 4.92 per cent depreciation. Jaiz Bank closed at N0.65, going down by 4.41 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

In all, 169.354 million shares valued at N2.120 billion were traded in 3,568 deals, reflecting 54 per cent liquidity drop.

AIICO was the most active stock with 19.671 million of its shares worth N23.344 million traded in 78 deals. 16.242 million units of UBA shares priced at N113.242 million exchanged hands in 266 transactions.

Zenith had 11.495 million shares valued at N247.415 million traded in 431 deals. Mansard traded 10.472 million shares estimated at N10.325 million in 58 transactions. Jaiz Bank traded 9.455 million shares valued at N6.058 million in 45 deals.