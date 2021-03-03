ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks were down 0.44 per cent on Wednesday as the market remained downbeat, and investors put up volumes of shares for sale.

WAPCO, MTNN, Zenith and United Capital accounted for the biggest losses.

A negative market breadth was recorded as 30 losers emerged against 16 gainers.

The All Share Index (ASI) tapered by 0.44 per cent to 39,522.06 basis points. Market capitalisation declined to N20.678 trillion at the end of trade.

Year to date, the index is down by 1.86 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Seplat led gainers, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N583. Royal Exchange added up 5.22 per cent to end today’s trade at N1.21. Cornerstone went up by 5.17 per cent to N0.61. CAP rose to N0.84, notching up 5 per cent in the process. Royal Exchange completed the top 5, climbing by 4.35 per cent to N0.24.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Japaul was the worst performing stock, declining by 10 per cent to close at N3.20. NEM Property shed 9.91 per cent to close at N0.87. FCMB fell to N1.85, losing 9.76 per cent. NPF Microfinance bank dipped to N1.72, recording 0.47 per cent depreciation. Japaul closed at N0.51, going down by 8.93 points.

TOP FIVE TRADES

244.343 million shares estimated at N3.320 billion were traded today in 3,567 deals.

Zenith was the most active stock with 635 million units of its stocks worth N1.060 billion traded in 23 deals. 28.991 million units of GTB shares priced at N919.823 million exchanged hands in 319 transactions. UCAP traded 24.606 million shares estimated at N145.326 million in 364 transactions. Mansard traded 17.592 million shares valued at N18.460 million in 193 deals. FBN Holdings had 16.541 million shares valued at N115.787 million traded in 209 deals.