To enable its customers to physically register for their National Identification Number (NIN) and link it to their SIMs without hassles or payment, Nigeria’s customer-friendly telecommunications company, 9mobile, has begun NIN enrollment in select Experience Centres across the country.

The centres where customers can register effortlessly and free of any charges include the 43, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island; 31, Marina Road, Marina and 23 Road by 402 junction, Festac Town, all in Lagos. The two Abuja Experience Centres are 8, Kikuyu close, off Aminu Kano, and Plot 1774, Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent, both in Wuse 2.

With this development, subscribers do not need to queue endlessly for their NIN registration or expose themselves to the risk of the ongoing pandemic.

Commenting on the development, Chief Commercial Officer, 9mobile, Stjepan Udovicic said the telco was concerned about the large number of people clustering at NIMC Centres. He added that the Company is happy to be of assistance to its esteemed subscribers and Nigerians in general.

“As Nigeria’s customer-centric telco, we understand the pressures Nigerians are going through in trying to obtain a valid NIN and link it to their SIMs and the possible exposure to Covid-19 in the process. So, we took this opportunity to collaborate with regulators in making the exercise easier and safer for our customers,” Mr Udovicic said.

He assured customers that the operator is always ready to go the extra mile and that the free physical registration at the designated centres will follow all COVID-19 protocols.

Mr Udovicic further disclosed that more 9mobile Experience Centres would commence NIN enrollment soonest.

Recall that 9mobile was first to launch an Intelligent Portal for Instant Verification at the beginning of the NIN registration exercise. The Online Self-Service NIN update portal is live on the 9mobile website. It enables subscribers to verify and update their NINs instantly.