ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks fell further on Wednesday as equities went down by 0.07 per cent or N15.188 billion as sell pressure on some mid-cap and industrial goods stocks weighed on trade.

Vitafoam, Beta Glass, Guinness and Transcorp drove losses in a market beset by prolonged profit-making.

The Industrial Goods Index was the day’s worst performer of the five sectorial indices, sliding by 0.80 per cent to 1,913.49 index points on account of depreciation recorded by Beta Glass and BUA Cement.

A negative market breadth was recorded with 22 losers emerging against 18 gainers. The All Share Index declined to 40,465.35 index points while market capitalisation shrank to N21.169 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 0.48 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Julius Berger led the gainers’ chart today, appreciating by 9.73% to close at N20.30. Living Trust went up by 9.68% to N0.68. Honeywell rose to N1.37, notching up 9.60% in the process. Cornerstone added 9.26% to end today’s trade at N0.59. UPDC REIT completed the top 5, climbing by 7.41 per cent to N5.80.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Beta Glass was the worst performing stock today, declining by 9.75% to close at N50. Japaul Gold shed 8.86% to close at N0.72. Fidson fell to N5.35, losing 8.55%. Consolidated Hallmark slumped to N0.35, recording 7.89% depreciation. Vitafoam closed at N7.95, going down by 7.56%.

TOP FIVE TRADES

In all, 244.202 million shares estimated at N2.654 billion were traded today in 4,083 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active today with 52.315 million units of its stocks worth N381.499 million traded in 208 deals. 24.806 million units of Transcorp’s shares priced at N23.819 million exchanged hands in 142 transactions. GTB had 16.531 million shares valued at N512.526 million traded in 245 deals. Zenith traded 13.978 million shares estimated at N349.275 million in 326 transactions. Vitafoam traded 12.080 million shares valued at N94.519 million in 160 deals.