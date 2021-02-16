ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks were down by 0.19 per cent on Tuesday as investors lost N40.5 billion amid negative sentiments resulting in continued profit-taking.

Cornerstone, UPDCREIT, Consolidated Hallmark, Prestige and Wapic accounted the most for the loss.

The Insurance Index saw the deepest plunge of the five sectorial indices, going down 1.54 per cent to 215.80 index points.

A positive market breadth was recorded as 22 gainers emerged against 20 laggards.

The All Share Index (ASI) edged down to 40,494.35 index points. In the same vein, market capitalisation slipped to N21.184 trillion

Year to date, the index is up by 0.56 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

Learn Africa led gainers, growing by 9.28 per cent to close at N1.06. Ardova gained 9.06 per cent to close at N18.05. Multiverse rose by 8.33 per cent to N0.26. Wema leapt to N0.70, notching up 7.69 per cent in the process. Guinness completed the top 5, climbing up by 7.32 per cent to N22.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

UPDCREIT topped the losers’ table today, declining by 10 per cent to close at N5.40. Cornerstone shrank by 10 per cent to end the day at N0.54. Consolidated Hallmark fell to N0.38, losing 9.52 per crnt. Prestige dipped to N0.43, recording 8.51 per cent loss. Wapic closed at N0.55, going down by 8.33 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

356.431 million shares worth N5.763 billion were traded in 5,040 deals.

GTB was the most preferred stock today with 46.158 million units of its stocks worth N1.426 billion traded in 390 deals.

Some 35.342 million units of FBN Holdings shares priced at N256.889 million exchanged hands in 239 transactions. Dangote Sugar had 26.820 million shares valued at N510.527 million traded in 288 deals.

Zenith traded 25.992 million shares estimated at N652.648 million in 515 transactions. Transcorp traded 25.342 million shares valued at N25.196 million in 104 deals.