ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian stocks capped a woeful week of lossmaking with a 0.18 per cent or N40.067 billion decline on Friday, marking a negative weekly return of -1.66 per cent.

Losses by blue-chip stocks including Total, MTNN, WAPCO, Dangote Sugar and Zenith Bank contributed significantly to the underwhelming performance.

The exchange welcomed telco Briclinks Africa Plc to its Growth Board as the firm listed 10 million ordinary shares of N1 each at N6.26 per share by introduction.

Trade ended with a negative breadth with 37 losers recorded against 14 gainers.

The All Share Index (ASI) edged lower to 41,709.09 index points. The market capitalisation tapered to N21.819 trillion at the end of trade.

Year to date, the index is up by 3.57 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

NNFM led the flock of gainers, appreciating by 9.77 per cent to close at N8.65. African Alliance Insurance added 9.09 per cent to end today’s trade at N0.24. Multiverse went up by 9.09% to N0.24. GTB rose to N36, notching up 9.09 per cent in the process. McNichols completed the top 5, climbing by 8.96 per cent to N0.73.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

Portland Paint led losers, declining by 10 per cent to close at N3.15. Pharma Deko shed 10 per cent to end today’s trade at N1.35. Fidson fell to N5.54, losing 9.92 per cent. Transcorp Hotels slumped to N3.25, recording 9.72 per cent depreciation. Champion Breweries closed at N2.77, going down by 9.48 per cent.

TOP FIVE TRADES

In all, 482.186 million shares estimated at N5.580 billion were traded in 4,500 deals.

Union Bank was the most active stock with 78.228 million of its stocks worth N453.717 million traded in 37 deals. 52.780 million units of Zenith Bank shares priced at N1.375 billion exchanged hands in 660 transactions. Transcorp had 31.172 million shares valued at N31.274 million traded in 128 deals. UBA traded 26.916 million shares estimated at N229.511 million in 304 transactions. Courteville traded 25.818 million shares valued at N5.167 million in 36 deals.