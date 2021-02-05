ADVERTISEMENT

Naira strengthened against the U.S dollar at the Investors & Exporters (I&E) window of the foreign exchange market on Wednesday, data posted on the FMDQ Security Exchange market where currencies are officially traded showed.

Naira closed at N396.17 at the Friday trading session, representing N1.46 or 0.37 per cent gain from N397.63 the rate at which it closed at the previous session on Thursday.

The local unit appreciated against the greenback currency as turnover rose by 102.89 per cent, with $96.82 million recorded as against the $47.72 million posted on Thursday.

The local unit experienced an intraday high of N381.50 and a low of N401.00 before closing at N396.17 on the spot market (I&E window)

Meanwhile, data posted on abokiFX.com, the unofficial market in Lagos where naira is traded, showed the domestic currency (naira) closed at N480 to a dollar. The same rate it stood since the beginning of the week.

This leaves a spread of N83.83 between the unofficial market and the I&E window exchange rates, which translates to a gap of 21.16 per cent .

The Nigerian naira gained on the spot market even after the CBN ordered Nigerian banks to close all cryptocurrency-related accounts with effect from Friday.

The regulator had prohibited all financial institutions from facilitating crypto currency payments in the country.

The CBN’s official rate on Friday at the I&E window was still N379 per dollar.