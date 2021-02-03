ADVERTISEMENT

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has begun the National Business Sample Survey (NBSS), a component of National Business Sample Census (NBSC).

This is contained in a statement issued by Sunday Ichedi, NBS’s Head, Public Affairs and International Relations on Wednesday in Abuja.

According to Mr Ichedi, the NBSS which involves in-depth study of sampled establishments based on the sectors identified in NBSC, is in furtherance of the successful completion of listing of establishments.

He said the survey was aimed at re-basing the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) from 2010 to 2018/2019, provide sectoral data at national and state levels and determine the structure of the Nigerian economy.

Mr Ichedi also said it was aimed at determining the sectors that drive the economy and those that require government intervention to improve them.

He added that it would serve as a benchmark for subsequent commercial and industrial “Sector Statistics Surveys’’.

“The survey which is done in collaboration with the World Bank would cover the 36 states of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory.

“Already, data collection on the survey by NBS staff has commenced with lodgments of questionnaires in the selected establishments.

“NBS appeals to the selected establishments to provide the necessary information for the survey as their participation is germane for the successful completion of the exercise,’’ he said.

According to him, the survey which will cover 17 sectors of the economy will be carried out within three weeks. (NAN)