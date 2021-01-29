ADVERTISEMENT

The Board of Directors of Zenith Bank Plc has approved the Group Audited Consolidated & Separate Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.

The board has also approved the payment of a final dividend for the bank’s shareholders, subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This was disclosed in a statement by the bank to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

According to the statement, signed by Micheal Osilama Otu, Company Secretary/General Counsel, the board considered and approved the results at its meeting held on Thursday, January 28.

The bank also noted that the Nigerian Stock Exchange as well as the investing public would be notified upon receipt of the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) of the Group Audited Consolidated & Separate Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020.