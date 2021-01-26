ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian bourse drew out its new-found rally on Tuesday with a N259 billion rise, as companies keep announcing close periods and investors as well market-makers await the issues of financials of major listed companies for 2020.

Airtel Africa, Flour Mills, WAPCO, MTNN and Fidson largely stoked gains the same day the central bank held benchmark lending rate at 11.5 per cent to measuredly deepen growth. Sector giants like Flour Mills and Okomu Oil released earnings statements, pointing to growth in both top-line and bottom-line.

Gains were equally helped by a 0.54% lift to 604.79 basis points in the Consumer Goods Index, making it the greatest advancer of the five sectorial indices.

Thirty two gainers emerged compared to 19 decliners, causing the market to close with a positive breadth.

The All Share Index (ASI) improved by 1.21 per cent to close at 41,584.94 basis points. Market capitalisation jumped to N21.754 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 3.26 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

RT Briscoe led gainers, appreciating by 10% to close at N0.22. Champion Breweries grew by 9.81% to end today’s trade at N2.35. Universal Insurance went up by 9.52% to N0.23. African Alliance Insurance rose to N0.24, notching up 9.09% in the process. Fidson completed the top 5, climbing up by 8.60% to N5.05.

TOP FIVE LOSERS

John Holt topped the losers’ chart declining by 10% to close at N0.45. Japaul Gold shed 9.30% to end today’s trade at N0.78. Seplat fell to N490, losing 9.26% in the process. ABC Transport dipped to N0.40, recording 9.09% depreciation. Niger Insurance closed at N0.25, going down by 7.45%.

TOP FIVE TRADES

Turnover expanded 40 per cent as 467.886 million shares estimated at N5.566 billion were traded today in 5,990 deals.

Transcorp was the most active stock with 45.931 million of its stocks worth N50.597 million traded in 151 deals. 34.733 million units of Mansard shares priced at N48.637 million exchanged hands in 171 transactions. Japaul Gold had 29.444 million shares valued at N23.043 million traded in 197 deals. Sovereign Trust traded 26.443 million shares estimated at N7.304 million in 51 transactions. Lasaco traded 25.780 million shares valued at N10.750 million in 108 deals.