The Nigerian stock market shed N25.409 billion of its total value on Thursday as investors put heavy volumes of consumer goods equities up for sale, with MRS, Cadbury, Flour Mills, Dangote Cement and Guinness emerging as top losers in value terms.

A fall in the Insurance Index, which was the biggest decliner of the five sectorial indices, by 6.70% to 262.62% index points also compounded losses.

A negative market breadth was reported as there were 50 losers against 14 gainers at the end of trade.

The All Share Index (ASI) dropped by 0.12% to close at 41.099.15 index points and market capitalisation closed lower at N21.499 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 2.06%.

Top 5 Gainers

NNFM led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 9.68% to close at N10. Multiverse went up by 10% to N0.22. Champion Breweries rose to N1.78, notching up 9.88% in the process. NCR added 9.65% to end today’s trade at N2.84. Trans-Nationwide Express completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.37 to N1.05.

Top 5 Losers

Prestige was the worst-performing stock, declining by 10% to close at N0.54. Chams shed 10% to close at N0.27. Tourist Company of Nigeria fell to N2.84, losing 9.84%. MRS slumped to N12.40, recording 9.82% depreciation. Mansard closed at N1.38, going down by 9.80%.

Top 5 Trades

Turnover grew by 72.6% to 1.121 billion shares estimated at N6.398 billion, traded in 7,404 deals.

Transcorp was the most active stock with 428.292 million units of its stocks worth N559.209 million traded in 903 deals.

62.055 million units of GTB shares priced at N2.048 billion exchanged hands in 352 transactions.

Sovereign Trust had 61.430 million shares valued at N20.903 million traded in 109 deals. Mutual Benefits traded 58.543 million shares estimated at N31.132 million in 124 transactions.

Universal Insurance traded 38.068 million shares valued at N9.812 million in 114 deals.