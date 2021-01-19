ADVERTISEMENT

Large sell-offs, particularly in medium and big-cap equities, steered the Nigerian bourse to a further loss on Tuesday, as selling pressure on the shares of Ardova, BUA Cement, UACN, Access Bank and Red Star Express weighed on market performance, and trade volume fell by 28.9 per cent.

The Banking Index also aided the loss, falling by 0.73 per cent to 412.95 index points, which made it take the bottom position of the five sectoral indices.

A positive market breadth was reported as there were 43 gainers against 21 losers at the end of trade.

The All Share Index (ASI) dropped by 0.07 per cent to close at 41,051.63 index points. Market capitalisation closed at N21.475 trillion, N16.084 billion weaker than that of the previous trading session.

Year to date, the index is up by 1.94 per cent.

TOP FIVE GAINERS

NEM led the gainers’ chart, appreciating by 10 per cent to close at N2.53. Prestige went up by 10 per cent to N0.55. Afromedia rose to N10, notching up 0.22 per cenr in the process. Guinea Insurance added 10 per cent to end today’s trade at N0.22. Neimeth completed the top 5, climbing by 10 per cenr to N0.33.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Japaul Gold was the worst performing stock, declining by 9.86 per cent to close at N1.28. Ardova shed 8.63 per cent to close at N18. Honeywell Flour fell to N1.10, losing 8.33 per cent. FTN Cocoa slumped to N0.66, recording 8.33 per cent depreciation. Chams closed at N0.28, going down by 6.67 per cent.

TOP 5 TRADES

Some 525.007 million shares estimated at N5.337 billion were traded today in 5,965 deals.

Living Trust was the most active stock for with 387.750 million units of its shares worth N232.650 million traded in 3 deals. 42.941 million units of Transcorp shares priced at N50.240 million exchanged hands in 64 transactions.

Japaul Gold had 39.589 million shares valued at N50.872 million traded in 211 deals. Zenith traded 28.525 million shares estimated at N745.994 million in 382 transactions. BUA Cement traded 25.699 million shares valued at N2.049 billion in 48 deals.