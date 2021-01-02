ADVERTISEMENT

Bismarck Rewane, a renowned economist, banker and financial analyst, has resigned from the board of Guinness Nigeria Plc as a non-executive director.

A disclosure notice sent to the Nigeria Stock Exchange on Thursday said the resignation took effect from December 31, 2020.

The notice, signed by the company secretary, Rotimi Odusola, read in parts:

“This is to inform the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the investing public, and other stakeholders of the resignation of Mr. Bismarck Jemide Rewane from the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc with effect from 31st December 2020.

“Mr. Bismarck Jemide Rewane, who until his resignation served as the Chairman of the Finance, Audit and Risk Committee of the Board, was appointed to the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc as a Non-Executive Director in 2008.

“The Board of Guinness Nigeria would like to express its appreciation to Mr. Bismarck Jemide Rewane for his leadership, focus and commitment to the success of the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavors”.

No reason was given for Mr Rewane’s resignation.

Mr. Rewane has worked at several blue-chip financial institutions within Nigeria and abroad, and has held various senior management positions.

Between 1981 and 1989, he was with International Merchant Bank Nigeria Limited and held positions as General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Head of Development Finance Manager, and Divisional and Credit Manager.

He was also with the First National Bank of Chicago, Barclays Bank of Nigeria, and Barclays Bank International Plc, United Kingdom. An Associate of the Institute of Bankers, England, and Wales, Mr. Rewane has served on the Board of several organizations, including Navgas (a Vitol Group subsidiary), NLNG Prize Award Foundation, UNIC Insurance Plc, Nigeria

Economic Summit Group, UBA Custodian Limited, Virgin Nigeria Airways Limited, Fidelity Bank Plc, First City Monument Bank Plc and Top Feeds Nigeria Limited.

He joined the Board of Guinness Nigeria as a Non- Executive Director in 2008.