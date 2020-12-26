ADVERTISEMENT

Seplat Petroleum Development Company Plc, a leading Nigerian independent energy company, has announced a Crude Purchase Agreement (CPA) with Waltersmith Petroman Oil Limited (Waltersmith).

A disclosure notice by the company said the CPA is for the supply of between 2,000 and 4,000 bopd from existing working-interest production from the Ohaji South Field within OML53, for Waltersmith’s new 5,000 bopd modular refinery at Ibigwe Field, in Imo State.

Previously, Seplat’s share of Ohaji South crude was primarily evacuated to the export Terminal via a third-party Crude Handling Agreement with Waltersmith.

This new agreement benefits Seplat by selling its crude oil directly to Waltersmith for refining, thereby eliminating crude losses and downtime experienced along the evacuation and export route, the company said.

“The transaction would also boost the capacity of Waltersmith in providing its products particularly to the immediate region of our operations thereby supporting Seplat’s commitment to national energy security,” it added.

Seplat, listed on both the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, maintains its guidance of 48,000 – 52,000 bopd for the 2020 financial year.

In his remarks, Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Seplat, said: “We are delighted to sign this Crude Purchase Agreement with Waltersmith as it ensures that Nigerian crude will be refined locally by a Nigerian refiner.

“The agreement will eliminate losses we previously experienced on the export pipeline, meaning more revenue will be booked by Seplat for the same amount of oil produced from the field.

“Waltersmith’s refinery will also benefit the Nigerian economy by creating local jobs to refine our oil.”