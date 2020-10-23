The 26th Nigerian Economic Summit scheduled to hold between October 26 and 27, 2020, has been postponed.

A statement by the organisers of the summit said holding this year’s programme without taking adequate cognisance and due consideration of recent developments across the country will be insensitive and inappropriate.

The programme is put together by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), a policy advocacy group.

The statement said the summit is a big conversation for action with the theme ‘Building Partnerships for Resilience’. NESG added that it will focus on key national issues especially as Nigerians continue to manage the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on Nigeria’s economy.

“In the past years, deliberations and outcomes of the summit drove a national discourse but it is clear that holding this year’s summit from October 26 – 27, 2020 without taking adequate cognisance and due consideration of recent developments across the country that have accentuated the need to amplify the voices of our youth for the reform our institutions and improve governance will be insensitive and inappropriate,” the statement said.

“It is against this background that, after due consultation between the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning as co-hosts of the Nigerian Economic Summit, the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit has been postponed.

“A new date would be announced in due course. We regret the inconveniences to resource persons, participants, sponsors, the media, vendors, and the public. We believe that this is the right thing to do at this time.

“The Board, Management and Members of NESG share the pain and anguish of the whole nation during these trying and difficult times,” the statement said.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims of the recent violence and killings perpetrated against peaceful protesters as well as to their families and loved ones.

“We implore that persons responsible for the dastardly act of killing innocent people as well as those that are committing arson and looting must be identified and prosecuted in line with the laws and Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We also urge the federal and state governments to immediately kickstart the deep and comprehensive reform of Nigeria’s security institutions because it is central to the development of our economy.”

The NESG said it will deploy its convening and engagement capabilities to serve as a platform for driving issues affecting the Nigerian youth and ensure improved collaboration between our stakeholders.

NESG noted that strong and transparent institutions determine the resilience of the economy and the effectiveness of the social justice system.

“The participation and effective engagement of our youth is crucial to the development and operation of our institutions. This is the only way to achieve the Nigeria of our dreams,” it added.