A Nigerian agro-allied company, Flour mills of Nigeria Plc, has announced the appointment of Juliet Anammah into the company’s Board of Directors.

Flour Mills made this known in a disclosure notice sent to the Nigeria Stock Exchange.

This disclosure signed by the Company’s Secretary, Umolu Joseph, said Mrs Anammah’s appointment became effective from 10th September.

The new appointee is the current Chair of the Board, Jumia Nigeria, and Head of Institutional Affairs across Africa

The disclosure said she brings a vast experience in the consumer product industry, along with excellent skills in product creation and high-profile brand building.

Commenting on the appointment, John Coumantaros, Chairman of the Board of Flour mills, said: “I am truly excited to welcome Juliet to the Board of Directors. Her over 28 years of executive leadership experience in business consulting and e-commerce in Africa will be of tremendous value to FMN, as we continue to position the group to take advantage of the changing consumer landscape in the foods and agro-allied sectors. Her appointment represents our determination to ensure that we have a diverse mix of skills and viewpoints on the FMN board…”

Profile

Mrs Anammah is a business consultant with many years spent in management consulting at Accenture, Nigeria.

She has also served on the board of a number of non-profit organizations, as well as those focused on issues of gender and trade.

Between 2017 and 2018, she served as a non-executive director at Diamond Bank.

