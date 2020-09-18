ADVERTISEMENT

Nigeria’s Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will on Friday engage in a discourse on Nigeria’s digital economy and its growth potential.

Mr Osinbajo will be speaking with Nick Clegg, Facebook’s Vice President on Policy and Communication.

Tagged Fire Side Chat, the conversation will focus on the ‘Digital Economic Pillar of Nigeria’s Economic Sustainability Plan’.

The engagement is part of Facebook’s commitment to deepening conversations around socio-economic development across countries of the world, in addition to efforts geared toward combating misinformation and fake news.

Last year, Facebook launched a Third-Party Fact-Checking Programme to help assess the accuracy of news and reduce the spread of misinformation.

The social networking platform also partnered with Nigerian fact-checking website, Dubawa—– the one of only three fact-checking partners in Africa.

Dubawa provides factual information to its readers so they can make informed decisions, whether political, economic, security or mainstream decisions, based on the truth.

Since its existence, Dubawa has championed the cause of fact-checking and verification through its published reports on the website, trainings for newsrooms and as such, was accredited by the International Fact-checking Network (IFCN), a body whose members commit to promote excellence, non-partisanship and transparency in their work.

Messrs Clegg and Osinbajo’s conversation is slated for 4.05 p.m. Nigerian time and will be held virtually on FACEBOOK.

