Access Bank gets new director

The management of Access Bank has announced the appointment of Hassan Usman as an independent non-executive director of the bank.

The appointment followed the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria, the bank said in a disclosure notice to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

Mr. Usman is the Founder/Chief Executive Officer of New Frontier Development Limited, an investment company focused on financial advisory, hospitality, real estate and proprietary investments in start-ups and challenged companies in the SME space.

He is also the founder/chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Al-Qalam (Pen) Foundation, a Not-for-Profit Organisation that provides educational opportunities to disadvantaged children.

Prior to this, he was the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Aso Savings and Loans Plc and an Executive Director at Abuja Investment and Property Development Company Limited. He was at various times the Deputy Director and Head of Petrochemicals and Gas Unit; Transport Sector Reform Team as well as the Deputy Director Telecoms Reform, Team Lead and Head NITEL Privatisation at the Bureau of Public Enterprises. He also worked with Central Bank of Nigeria, Arthur Andersen and CitiBank Nigeria.

Mr. Usman holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from University of Sussex and a Master of Philosophy in Development Economics from University of Cambridge. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of England and Wales. Mr. Usman is also an Eisenhower Fellow and Archbishop Desmond Tutu Fellow of the African Leadership Institute.

Over the years, he served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority, Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company and Council of The Nigerian Stock Exchange, the disclosure said.

Commenting on the appointment, Ajoritsedere Awosika, the Chairman of the Bank, said: “We are very delighted to be joined by Mr. Hassan M. T. Usman, a leader with a rich blend of academic, entrepreneurial and public sector experiences which are all relevant to the needs of our Board. As we embark on the next phase of our enterprise transformation, we continue to strengthen the diversity of our board. We are strongly convinced that he will no doubt add significant value to our quest to become Africa’s Gateway to the World.”