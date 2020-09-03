Only 6 per cent of Nigerians use iPhones, says study

Related News

Apple iPhones are apparently so expensive that only 6.41 per cent of Nigerians use the smartphone, a survey conducted in eight selected countries has shown.

An analysis by Apple released on Wednesday said Nigeria ranks below India but above Brazil.

The survey was based on the difference in business models between the world’s two most popular smartphone operating systems, Android and iOS.

“Right now, Indian iPhone owners are making up only three per cent of smartphone users – fewer than in most African, Latin American or Southeast Asian nations,” the survey read.

While 85.41 per cent of Nigerians use Android phones, 6.12 per cent use unknown products, another data from Statcounter said.

Also 0.34 per cent of Nigerians use Nokia phones and 0.57 per cent use Linux-based phones.

The study also said 18.64 per cent use iOS 13.5 operating system for iPhones,17.96 per cent use iOS 13.6, iOS. 12.4 are used by 16.53 per cent, iOS 13.3 14.25 per cent, 4.95 per cent have iOS 13.4, while iOS 12.1 is used by 4.09 per cent.

With the price of the US-produced iPhone SE down to $484, Apple is hoping to boost sales at a time when mid-range and premium smartphone market segments are beginning to grow.

According to the report, the company has achieved market shares between 10 and 20 per cent in emerging economies like Brazil and China, but its system of one brand, one operating system, and the premium nature of its products, means that its market share has been limited to around 60 per cent, even in its biggest markets, the U.S. and Japan.

“It means that Apple will never compete for market share on the same level,” it said.

Apple is, however, not satisfied with how low its market share is in some emerging economies, the survey said.

For one nation with some of the fewest iOS users – India – this might change.

Apple will for the first time be able to open its own stores in the country after having invested in a local production facility.

This is to satisfy Indian foreign direct investment laws which stipulate that foreign companies are not allowed to set-up a retail store in the country if it doesn’t source over 30% of its parts from the local market.

The rule is just one aspect of India’s protectionist economic policy that has in the past limited the brand’s access to its market of over one billion people.

Before the new facility was up and running, Apple also had to pay substantial import duties on phones for the Indian market, which resulted in a price tag that was out of the reach even of wealthy Indian consumers.