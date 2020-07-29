Polaris Bank partners Facebook to build capacity for SMEs

Related News

Polaris Bank has partnered with the global social media giant, Facebook, to provide free digital marketing training to SMEs in Nigeria.

The bank explained that this move is intended to equip Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (SMEs) who are focused on leveraging social media tools to drive business and sales.

According to the bank’s Group Head, Products & Market Development, Adebimpe Ihekuna, “This partnership is part of Polaris Bank’s non-financial offerings to SMEs in their bid to scale to the next level.”

“As an enterprise positioned to meet the challenges of the digital age, especially in the era of COVID-19, we want to assist as many SMEs as we can to ensure they remain relevant in their line of business,” she stressed.

This virtual training is scheduled for August 3rd—August 7 and will hold for 5 days with a maximum of 2 modules daily, at different time intervals (i.e. morning and afternoon) while a repeat session will hold the following week for the next set of SMEs who were not accommodated in the first week.

Participants will among other things, learn how to find new customers and build business communities using digital tools. They will also be exposed to strategies to grow their business internationally, build an online business presence with Facebook, use WhatsApp to grow their business, learn how to create Facebook Ads, and scale advertising with Ads Manager and unearth tools to drive their business.

It would be recalled that the bank in conjunction with Digivate 360 ran a similar training across eight (8) locations: Lagos, Enugu, Abuja, Kano, Ilorin, Port Harcourt, Abeokuta and Benin in October 2019 through which 723 SME’s (existing and non-existing customers) were trained.

Polaris Bank is a future-determining Bank committed to the delivery of industry-defining products, and services, across all the sectors of the Nigerian economy.